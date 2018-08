Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Salmon farm granted injunction against activists

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC research in a story about a salmon farm being granted an injunction that blocks activists.

Researchers from UBC and the B.C. Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences examined salmon infection studies in B.C.

The story also appeared in The Province and Times Colonist.