Orca carrying dead calf for 10 days. What does this mean?

Salon quoted John Ford, an orca researcher at UBC, for a story about the behaviour of a mother orca and her dead offspring.

Ford said orcas have “a very strong drive to look after their offspring and this evidently extends to neonates that die at birth.”