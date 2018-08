Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mysterious signal sent from deep space picked up by state-of-the-art telescope in Canada

Daily Mail interviewed Mark Halpern, a UBC astrophysicist, about the state-of-the-art CHIME telescope.

“With the CHIME telescope we will measure the expansion history of the universe and we expect to further our understanding of the mysterious dark energy that drives the expansion ever faster,” he said.

The story also appeared in the New Zealand Herald.