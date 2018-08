Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Insects, lab-grown meat and biotech farming

The Vancouver Sun interviewed three academics with UBC’s faculty of land and food systems about alternate ways of producing meat.

Yasmin Akhtar spoke about how people get used to eating insects, Marie-Claude Fortin discussed the benefits of biotechnology and Sean Smukler weighed in on small farms.

The story also appeared in The Province and Ottawa Citizen.