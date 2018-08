Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hunters demand quota to cull seals to save salmon population

Star Vancouver interviewed Andrew Trites, the director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC, for a story about calls for a quota to cull seals.

He said the seal population has rebounded in the Salish Sea, which has altered the ecosystem.