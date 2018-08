Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How loud does it get on the SkyTrain? Try 99.8 dB

Star Vancouver interviewed Hind Sbihi, a research associate at UBC’s school of population and public health, about noise on Vancouver’s SkyTrain.

Sbihi said most commuters are unlikely to suffer harm from loud train sounds based on the amount of time they spend on transit.