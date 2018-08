Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How and why people ‘microdose’ tiny hits of psychedelic drugs

CBC quoted two UBC academics in a story about psychedelic drugs.

Kenneth Tupper, an adjunct professor at UBC, said Canada used to be a world leader in the exploration of psychedelic drugs for medicinal use.

Mark Haden, a public health researcher at UBC, said the illicit nature of the substances is a legal hurdle for researchers.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.