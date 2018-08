Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Delayed surgery for hip fractures cause of preventable deaths: Study

The Globe and Mail reported on a UBC study that examined the the impacts of delayed surgery for hip fractures.

Boris Sobolev, co-principal investigator of the study and a professor of population and public health at UBC, said if an older adult breaks a hip it can lead to a greater risk of death.

Pierre Guy, a UBC professor and co-lead investigator, said hip fracture surgery is stressful for older people.