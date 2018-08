Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Researchers use A.I. to change face of anonymous interviews

CBC and Star Vancouver reported on artificial intelligence technology developed by researchers from UBC and Simon Fraser University.

The research may change the way anonymous sources appear when their faces are distorted on camera.