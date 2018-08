Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver’s homes costly to buy, cheap to own

BNN Bloomberg quoted Thomas Davidoff, a housing economist at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about Vancouver housing costs.

“If I was somebody who wanted to park cash somewhere and just wanted low carrying costs, Vancouver has historically been a great place,” he said.

The story also appeared in the Financial Post.