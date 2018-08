Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver, Victoria shorelines littered with cigarette butts: Researchers

The Canadian Press featured UBC research that found cigarettes and their filters made from plastic make up nearly half of the waste collected along the Vancouver and Victoria shorelines.

The study may help guide future waste management strategies.

The CP story appeared on CTV, News 1130, Chek News, in Star Vancouver and Vancouver Courier.