B.C. wildfire

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires

Media Advisories

Aug 3, 2018    |   For more information, contact Sachi Wickramasinghe

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C. and associated health risks.

David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985

  • How forest fires behave
  • Ecological implications of wildfires
  • Wildfire management
  • Managing forests as whole ecosystems
  • “FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.

Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-1283

  • Ecology and management of wildlife (particularly large mammals)
  • Effects of disturbances on wildlife populations and habitats

John Braun
Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)
Email: john.braun@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-8032

Chris Carlsten
Department of Medicine
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
Tel: 604.839.1561

  • Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Lori Daniels
Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222

  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

  • Wildfire smoke and health effects
  • Preparing for wildfire smoke

*Sarah Henderson is in Toronto, and available by phone

David Scott
Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 250-807-8755
Cell: 250-870-6928
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
  • Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires

Angela Yao
PhD candidate, School of Population and Public health
Email: angelayao3@gmail.com

  • Health effects of forest fire smoke exposure

*Available for interviews in Mandarin and Cantonese

Find other stories about: , , , ,

Contact

Sachi Wickramasinghe
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4636
Cel: 604-754-8289
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca