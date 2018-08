Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Smoking can affect breastfeeding process for new mothers

Hindustan Times reported on UBC research that found new mothers who are surrounded by cigarette smoke tend to stop breastfeeding sooner than those who aren’t around second-hand smoke.

“The more smokers there were in the home, the shorter the breastfeeding duration,” said Marie Tarrant, director of the school of nursing at UBC’s Okanagan campus.