Fatbergs clogging sewers could provide homes with green energy

Daily Mail reported on UBC scientists who developed a technique to break down the solid masses of congealed waste in sewers.

The method, created by civil engineer Asha Srinivasan and her team, could help provide homes with green energy.

A similar story appeared in Star Vancouver.