Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cellphones and crosswalks: A hazardous mix

The New York Times featured UBC research that found texting or talking on the phone can increase the risk of serious injury.

“The longer you are in the crosswalk, the longer you are exposed to potential conflicts and collisions,” said Tarek Sayed, the paper’s senior author and a civil engineering professor.

Similar stories appeared on Breakfast Television, NewsTalk 1010, Zoomer Radio and 660 News.