Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

World’s most-filmed cities: Toronto, Vancouver rank in top 5

Huffington Post mentioned UBC in a story about international filming locations.

Researchers found that the UBC campus is the ninth most-filmed location in the world.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.