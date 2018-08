Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC lawyer named new UN watchdog for human rights and environment

David Boyd, a UBC professor and environmental lawyer, was named the new United Nations watchdog for human rights and environment, Star Vancouver reported.

He said he’s “frustrated” that Canada has yet to recognize the human right to a healthy environment.