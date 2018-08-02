UBC experts on Vancouver Pride

Media Advisories

Aug 2, 2018    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

As Vancouver’s Pride Week celebration gets underway, UBC experts are available to comment on LGBTQ issues:

JP Catungal
Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Cell: 778-927-6460
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

  • LGBTQ community organizing
  • Queer history
  • Race, racism and Pride
  • Queers of colour
  • Sexual health and social services
  • Corporatization and Pride
  • Pride and sexuality in classrooms

*JP is travelling and only available for phone interviews.

Amin Ghaziani
Department of Sociology
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

  • Gay districts, gay neighbourhoods or “gaybourhoods”
  • Inequality and discrimination

