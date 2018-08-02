Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Vancouver Pride Media Advisories

As Vancouver’s Pride Week celebration gets underway, UBC experts are available to comment on LGBTQ issues:

JP Catungal

Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Cell: 778-927-6460

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

LGBTQ community organizing

Queer history

Race, racism and Pride

Queers of colour

Sexual health and social services

Corporatization and Pride

Pride and sexuality in classrooms

*JP is travelling and only available for phone interviews.

Amin Ghaziani

Department of Sociology

Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca