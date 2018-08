Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These are the most valuable degrees in Canada in 2018

Huffington Post mentioned UBC in an article on the value of various degrees at Canadian universities.

The article detailed the tuition costs of programs including civil engineering, business, and nursing.