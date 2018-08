Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s OK to cry in courtroom even if you’re a judge: Law profs

The Canadian Press interviewed Janine Benedet, a UBC law professor, about the significance of a judge crying during the sentencing stage of a trial.

“As a society, we should have a revulsion to the sexual abuse of children, there’s nothing wrong with finding that distressing,” she said.

The CP story appeared on CBC, in the Vancouver Sun, The Province, Star Vancouver, and Vancouver Courier.