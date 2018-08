Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Health effects of cannabis: What does science say?

Chatelaine interviewed M-J Milloy, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine and a scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use, about health effects of cannabis.

“Best estimates suggest that about 10 per cent of people who use will develop something that looks like dependence at some point in their lives,” Milloy said.