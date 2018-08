Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. seniors at privately run care homes more likely to die in hospital: report

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Jennifer Baumbusch, a UBC seniors expert, for a story about elder care facilities.

She said hospitalization rates may differ since public facilities have historically had better access to specialized resources and staff.