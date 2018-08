Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As Vancouver’s detached housing stock is demolished, what should be saved?

The Vancouver Courier mentioned a UBC study in an article about Vancouver housing stock.

The study estimated that 32,000 detached houses will be torn down in Vancouver by 2050.