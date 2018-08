Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What’s the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown?

Today’s Parent quoted Amori Mikami, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, for a story about the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown.

“The temper tantrum is a tactic to try and see if that will work to get what he or she wants,” Mikami said.