UBC’s Citizen’s Coolkit provides tips to cool your home

CBC highlighted a citizen’s “coolkit” on climate change which is meant to help keep neighbourhoods cool.

“[The coolkit is a] package of sort of fun exercises that pretty much anyone can do where they live to sort of learn or teach themselves really about climate change, and what it means for them in their home, and on the block,” said Stephen Sheppard, principal investigator for the project and a forestry professor at UBC.