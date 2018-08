Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trump, Trudeau and Brexit

South China Morning Post mentioned UBC in a story about the international impacts of the Trump presidency and Brexit.

The article reported on a recent increase of international student enrolment at UBC and the concurrent decline in international students and student visas issued in the U.S.