Train engineer speaks out after unbraked explosive freight verdict

Star Vancouver interviewed Gord Lovegrove, a UBC engineering professor and principal investigator of the Sustainable Transport Safety Research Laboratory, about the deadly trail derailment in Lac-Mégantic.

He said that was a case of “human error” that galvanized important safety improvements across the board.