For the record, July 31, 2018

Business in Vancouver reported on appointments involving UBC.

Peter Smailes was appointed vice-president, finance and operations, at UBC and Gisèle Yasmeen, a senior fellow at the UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, was reappointed to the board of Crossroads International.