Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s tough being a right whale these days

The Atlantic interviewed David Fraser, the research chair in animal welfare at UBC, for a story about the difficulties for whales.

He said the damage humans do to wildlife is “the huge, neglected issue of the century.”