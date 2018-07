Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Insite co-founder takes fight for royal commission on overdose deaths to governor general

The Georgia Straight mentioned a letter written by Dan Small, a medical anthropologist and adjunct professor at UBC.

Small wrote a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau requesting the appointment of a royal commission “to examine the variables that have accounted for the dramatic overdose tragedy.”