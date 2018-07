Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bacteria go extinct at rates higher than scientists expected

Express U.K. highlighted UBC research into the extinction rates of bacteria.

Stilianos Louca, the lead study author and a UBC postdoctoral fellow, said studying the evolution and extinction patterns of bacteria can reveal the “novel ways” simple organisms survive.

A similar story appeared on Business Standard.