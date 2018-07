Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This bacteria could boost solar panels on cloudy days

Popular Science highlighted UBC researchers who have developed a cheap, sustainable solar cell from the E. coli bacteria.

“We believe that biogenic solar cells will be a useful complement to inorganic solar cell technology,” said Vikramaditya Yadav, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering.