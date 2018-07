Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Star orbiting supermassive black hole proves theory right again

Newsweek quoted Ingrid Stairs, a UBC physicist, for a story about a new study that successfully tested Einstein’s theory of general relativity near a supermassive black hole.

“The study is carefully done, and it is amazing to see how much the precision of the data has improved in the last two decades as instrumentation has gotten better,” she said.

A similar story appeared on Gizmodo.