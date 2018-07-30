Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How well can other people read you?

BBC highlighted a new UBC paper that offers new evidence that good judges do exist — people who can read people’s personalities and emotions like a book.

“Reports highlighting the demise or irrelevance of the good judge may have been greatly exaggerated,” say Jeremy Biesanz, a psychology professor at UBC and Katherine Rogers at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The pair also found that good judges are able to show their abilities when there are open individuals who provide useful cues to their personality.