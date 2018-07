Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dads, if you want your daughters to be CEOs, do laundry

Today reported on a UBC study that showed fathers who take part in household chores tend to have successful daughters.

The psychology study gauged factors including how much parents self-relate to work versus home.