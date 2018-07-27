B.C. wildfire

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires

Jul 27, 2018    |   For more information, contact Sachi Wickramasinghe

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C. and associated health risks.

David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985

  • How forest fires behave
  • Ecological implications of wildfires
  • Wildfire management
  • Managing forests as whole ecosystems
  • “FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype.

Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-1283

  • Ecology and management of wildlife (particularly large mammals)
  • Effects of disturbances on wildlife populations and habitats

*Away: July 17-29

John Braun
Department of Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics (Okanagan campus)
Email: john.braun@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-8032

Chris Carlsten
Department of Medicine
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
Tel: 604.839.1561

  • Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Lori Daniels
Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222

  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

  • Wildfire smoke and health effects
  • Preparing for wildfire smoke

*Sarah Henderson is in Toronto, and available by phone

John Innes
Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604-822-6761
Cell: 604-604-5916
Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

  • Wildfires
  • Impact of drought on forests
  • Adaptation of forests to climate change
  • Responses of resorts (like Whistler) to climate change

*Away: July 11-20, Aug. 4 – 18

Lael Parrott
Departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Biology  (Okanagan campus)
Email: lael.parrott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems
  • Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude
  • Climate change in general

David Scott
Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 250-807-8755
Cell: 250-870-6928
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
  • Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires

Angela Yao
PhD candidate, School of Population and Public health
Email: angelayao3@gmail.com

  • Health effects of forest fire smoke exposure

*Available for interviews in Mandarin and Cantonese

Sachi Wickramasinghe
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4636
Cel: 604-754-8289
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca