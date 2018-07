Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Summer job gives teens the competitive edge they need later

The Globe and Mail highlighted research from the UBC Sauder School of Business on teen summer jobs.

Study co-author Marc-David Seidel found that teens who work in the summer are more likely than their unemployed peers to earn more money later in life.