Immigrant women less likely to get screened for breast cancer: Study

CBC reported on a UBC study that found many immigrant women in B.C. are not getting screened for breast cancer as often as women born in Canada.

Researchers from UBC and B.C. Cancer found that breast cancer screening patterns during a two-year study period were very different depending on where women were born.