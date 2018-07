Canada’s new prostitution laws may not make sex work safer

The Globe and Mail cited UBC research in a story about a new Canadian law that made it illegal to buy sexual services, but not to sell them.

Elena Argento, a research associate with the Gender & Sexual Health Initiative of the B.C. Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS and a UBC PhD candidate, studied sex workers in B.C. and found that after the law, 18 per cent of the people she studied were not able to access health services when needed, compared to 13 per cent before the law.