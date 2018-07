Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why were Minnesota LGBTQ kids miserable in tolerant 2000s?

City Pages quoted Elizabeth Saewyc, a UBC researcher, for a story about depression among students who had experienced same-sex relationships in the 2000s.

“Boys with same-sex partners had a higher likelihood of being ‘sad all the time’ in the past month,” she said. “Girls with same-sex partners had increased stress.”