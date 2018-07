Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Students create robotic skin

CBC Vancouver reported on UBC students working to creating a robotic skin.

Saquib Sarwar, a PhD candidate, said the artificial skin will “allow us to interact with robots in a more humanoid manner.”

The segment appears at the 22:30 mark.

Similar stories appeared on CBC Radio’s Early Edition (at the 2:40:48 mark) and Global BC.