Modified bacteria can help solar energy work in dim light

BNN Bloomberg highlighted UBC researchers who developed a method to power solar cells with bacteria that can convert light to energy under low-light conditions.

Vikram Yadav, a UBC professor in the department of chemical and biological engineering, described the advantages of the bacteria.