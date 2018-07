Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Group look for better bin after woman dies in donation box

The Vancouver Sun mentioned work by engineering students at UBC’s Okanagan campus in a story about a woman who died in a clothing donation bin.

Students designed a cart that can help people living on the streets move their belongings more efficiently.

The story also appeared in The Province.