Family of hiker stung by wasp thanks rescue crews

CBC interviewed Donald Stark, an allergist and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about a hiker who was rescued following an allergic reaction to a wasp sting.

Stark said often there is no way to know if someone is allergic to wasp stings until they are stung.