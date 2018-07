Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ethnic diversity matters for decentralisation and development

East Asia Forum published an op-ed about the importance of ethnic diversity co-written by Kai Ostwald, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the department of political science.

“New research shows that patterns of ethnic segregation significantly affect the relationship between diversity and public goods provision,” wrote Ostwald, Krislert Samphantharak and Yuhki Tajima.