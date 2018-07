Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Duray Richards’ reputation for violence preceded him

UBC’s Innocence Project was mentioned in a Vancouver Sun article about a man convicted of murder.

Law students at UBC worked on the man’s case.

The story also appeared in The Province.