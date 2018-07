Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Graduate students at UBCO to benefit from scholarship fund

Various media outlets reported on a $6-million scholarship fund announced at UBC’s Okanagan campus that will give 400 graduate students $15,000 each.

“It is enormous… it will allow us to recruit and retain the best and brightest graduate students globally to UBCO,” said UBC president Santa Ono.

Stories appeared on Global, Indo-Canadian Voice, Castanet and Kelowna Daily Courier.