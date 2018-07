Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver needs more Amazons, Microsofts to improve affordability: Experts

Star Vancouver interviewed Penny Gurstein, director at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, for a story about new data that found Vancouver is the North American city with the largest gap between home prices and incomes.

She discussed the elements that make Vancouver a desirable place to live.