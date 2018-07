Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

International trial that gave Viagra to pregnant women halted after deaths of Dutch babies

Various media outlets reported that UBC researchers suspended a clinical trial that gave pregnant women an erectile dysfunction drug, after babies born to mothers enrolled in a similar Dutch study died of a lung condition.

Stories appeared on CNN, CBC, CTV and the National Post.