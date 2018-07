Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why Canadian baby boomers gave up on hitchhiking

Maclean’s quoted Doug Owram, a UBC history professor emeritus, for a story about the rise and fall of the federally funded age of hitchhiking.

Owram, the author of Born at the Right Time: A History of the Baby Boom Generation, said hitchhiking was a travelling embodiment of baby boomer ideals.